Bedford drivers warned to expect delays on the A1, A421 and A428

Drivers in and around Bedford will have SIX National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm June 27 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Brampton – back to back lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brampton to Eaton Socon – carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of Mott Macdonald

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm July 18 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A428, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, between Barford Road B1043 and B1428 – diversion route for local authority works on behalf of ECL