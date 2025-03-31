Bedford drivers warned to expect delays on the A1

File photo of a road closed sign

Drivers in and around Bedford will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm March 31 to 5am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Biggleswade North roundabout - emergency diversion route on behalf of AWG.

• A1, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm April 10 to 5am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions Little Paxton to Buckden, carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.