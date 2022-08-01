Bedford drivers warned to expect delays on A421 and A1 this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There are a dozen road closures for Bedford drivers this week

• A421, from 8pm July 28 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Renhold – mobile works for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm July 22 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Black Cat – mobile lane closures due to emergency drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Elstow junction exit slip – lane closure on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound, St Neots bypass roundabout – lane closures due to verge/off-road works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 Bedford to A4280 Renhold – lane closure for signs erection on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm August 3 to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys to Marston Moretaine – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm August 6 to 5am August 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Buckden roundabout to A14, junction 22 merge – carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of Costain

• A421, from 8pm August 8 to 6am September 17, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, Elstow, junction entry and exit slips – closure for maintenance works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A421, from 6am August 15 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Great Barford to A603 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 6am August 15 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Great Barford to A603 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of Ringway