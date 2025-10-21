Bedford drivers warned of overnight closures on A421 as well as A1 for Black Cat upgrade

Bedford's motorists will have a raft of road closures to avoid on the National Highways network this week.

First up, as part of the Black Cat upgrade, for new safety barriers and street lighting:

•A421 westbound between Black Cat roundabout and Renhold interchange and the A1 northbound between Tempsford and Black Cat roundabout Bedford Road – will be closed from 9pm to 5am from now until Friday (October 24)

•A428 between Caxton Gibbet roundabout and Cambourne – will also be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am from Friday (October 24) to Saturday (October 25)

You may be delayed by over half an hour

The next set of closures may cause major delays – with drivers facing a hold up of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barrier works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 Baldock to Brampton Hut – carriageway closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Marsh Leys to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Elstow to Cardington – exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 5am to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – lane closure for bypass/new on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A421 both directions, all approaches to Black Cat roundabout – narrow lanes for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 5am to 11.59pm until April 30, 2027, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout – north quadrant closure for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A14, from 8pm to 5am from now until October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, Brampton to Thrapston – lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A600, junction to A6, junction – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to 6am October 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, junction A600 to junction A603 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold to Cardington – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways