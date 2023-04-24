News you can trust since 1845
Bedford drivers warned of delays on A1 and A421 as roadworks continue

You’ll be held up for anything up to half an hour

By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST

Drivers in and around Bedford will have only three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But they are all expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour. They are:

• A1, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 Renhold – exit and entry slip road closures, carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

