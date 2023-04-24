You’ll be held up for anything up to half an hour

Drivers in and around Bedford will have only three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But they are all expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour. They are:

• A1, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 Renhold – exit and entry slip road closures, carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

