Bedford drivers told to expect some severe overnight delays on the A421 & A1

Drivers in and around Bedford will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A14, from 8pm to 5am until tomorrow (Wednesday), slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 both directions, junction 13 to junction 21 – IPV for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

You could be delayed by more than half an hour

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury – lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, junction with Nagshead Lane – no carriageway incursion for maintenance works on behalf of AWG

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers/permanent works on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 8pm to 5am until November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Elstow to Cardington – lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 5am to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – lane closure for bypass/new on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A421 both directions, all approaches to Black Cat roundabout – narrow lanes for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 5am to 11.59pm until April 30, 2027, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout – north quadrant closure for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A428, from 7am to 8pm until tomorrow (Wednesday), moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Barford Road Roundabout to B1040 St Ives Road, Papworth Everard – diversion for works on behalf of Awg Group Limited