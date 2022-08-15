Bedford drivers told to avoid Roff Avenue

By Clare Turner
Monday, 15th August 2022, 2:29 pm

Drivers have been advised to avoid Roff Avenue today (Monday).

The road’s been closed due to works being carried out by Anglian Water. It’s unclear how long it will last.

Roff Avenue (Picture courtesy of Bedford Borough Council)

