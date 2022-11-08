Bedford's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There should be bottlenecks of up to half an hour

• A1, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury – back-to-back mobile lane closures due to central reservation works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, A1 Black Cat roundabout to A6 Marsh Leys – carriageway closure and lane closures for drainage on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 9pm November 7 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 7 exit slips – works under lane closure for new roundabout construction on behalf of A1TS/Herts

• A421, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Marsh Leys – mobile lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway