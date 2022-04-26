Bedford drivers have SEVEN roads to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have SEVEN National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Some roadworks are expected to cause delays of half an hour

• A421, from 8pm April 20 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout - IPV mobile lane closures for drainage on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm April 21 to 5am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Buckden to Baldock - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Crown roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm April 27 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Tithe Farm to Caxton Gibbet - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm May 4 to 5am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh Leys to A6/Elstow - lane closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of Ringway