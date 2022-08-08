Bedford drivers have SEVEN road closures to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have SEVEN National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Drivers in and around Bedford have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Brampton – lane closures due to emergency barrier fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm July 22 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Black Cat – mobile lane closures due to emergency drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm August 8 to 6am September 17, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A421 both directions, Elstow, junction entry and exit slips – works under slip road closure for maintenance works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A421, from 6am August 15 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Great Barford to A603 – carriageway closure for reconstruction renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 6am August 15 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Great Barford to A603 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of Ringway