Bedford drivers have SEVEN road closures to avoid this week

Bedford's motorists will have SEVEN road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

There are seven roads to avoid this week

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound,, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 9pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A6/Elstow to Marsh leys - lane closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 13 to 5am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations

• A428, from 6pm April 18 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, between B1428 and B1043 – diversion route for local authority works on behalf of ECL Civils

• A1, from 9pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, Black Cat to Reynold - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm April 20 to 5am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Black Cat to Wyboston - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway