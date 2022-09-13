Bedford drivers have NINE roads closures to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have NINE National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Expect road closures of up to half an hour

• A1, from 9pm September 9 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade to Sandy – lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm August 25 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Interchange – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile works for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm August 21 to 6am February 20, 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm September 12 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Black Cat roundabout – lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm September 14 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6 Interchange – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm September 18 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade to Sandy – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Marston Moretaine – entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways