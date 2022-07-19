Bedford drivers have 10 road closures to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Drivers in and around Bedford have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Brampton – back to back lane closures due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brampton to Eaton Socon – carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of Mott Macdonald

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm July 18 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm July 20 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, A14 eastbound, junction 22 entry slip to Brampton Village entry slip carriageway – closure for drainage on behalf of Costain

• A14, from 8pm July 22 to 5am July 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 eastbound – junction 18 entry slip road closure, exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to horticulture/cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway

• A428, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, between Barford Road B1043 and B1428 – diversion route for local authority works on behalf of ECL

• A1, from 9pm July 23 to 5am July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brampton Hut to Wyboston – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to structure/maintenance works on behalf of Graham Construction

• A1, from 9pm July 28 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, junction 22 to Brampton Village – carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of Costain