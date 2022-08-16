Bedford drivers have 10 road closures to avoid - including A421 and A1

Bedford's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Road closed sign

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Brampton – lane closures due to emergency barrier fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm July 22 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to emergency drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm August 8 to 6am September 17, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A421 both directions, Elstow junction entry and exit slips – works under slip road closure for maintenance works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 6am August 15 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Great Barford to A603 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 6am August 15 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Great Barford to A603 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm August 15 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A421, junction to A6 Interchange – carriageway closure for carriageway/anti-skid on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm August 16 to 5am August 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston – slip road closures, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm August 16 to 5am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, approach to Black Cat roundabout – lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway