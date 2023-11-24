Bedford deputy mayor, councillors and passengers get a glimpse ‘Behind the Buses’

Stagecoach East have held a ‘Behind the Buses’ event in Bedford, giving the deputy mayor, local councillors and bus users a look behind the scenes at the engineering, commercial, control and maintenance work that goes into running a modern transport fleet.

The event was aimed at strengthening relationships with local people and politicians, and giving a better understanding of not only the role that public transport plays within the community, but also the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep a modern, technologically advanced transport fleet running.

The day included a tour of a modern bus, the opportunity to meet the team that keeps it on the road, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Depot and of Control, the central point that coordinates Stagecoach East bus activity throughout Bedford, Luton and the wider Bedfordshire region.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Behind the Buses in Bedford was a great way to share with the deputy mayor and councillors present not only the challenges, such as congestion, but also ways in which we can all work together to deliver the best possible bus services in Bedfordshire.

“Running a modern public transport network across our busy and forward-looking region is a challenge, but one that we thrive on. As we see the buses going around our region, it is easy to forget the sheer levels of sophistication and effort that go into ensuring that they are in the right place at the right time, properly maintained, and looking the way that we would expect, in order to give our passengers the quality of service that they desire.

“It is a huge undertaking and so we were very proud to be able to talk about some of the work and innovation that makes this possible. I am always hugely impressed by and grateful to the people here who work so diligently to keep the wheels rolling. They are truly ‘key workers’ keeping people and communities connected.