Bedford council given £69k for 'socially necessary' buses
Residents will have access to affordable public transport
Department for Transport has given Bedford Borough Council £69,509.50 to support ‘socially necessary’ bus services in the area.
According to the council, the funding will help residents get access to affordable public transport.
Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “There is no doubt the industry is struggling due to the Covid pandemic and exacerbated with the increase in fuel costs. These funds will be used to target our limited resources where they can make the most difference.”