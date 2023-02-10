News you can trust since 1845
Bedford council given £69k for 'socially necessary' buses

Residents will have access to affordable public transport

By Clare Turner
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 2:04pm

Department for Transport has given Bedford Borough Council £69,509.50 to support ‘socially necessary’ bus services in the area.

According to the council, the funding will help residents get access to affordable public transport.

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “There is no doubt the industry is struggling due to the Covid pandemic and exacerbated with the increase in fuel costs. These funds will be used to target our limited resources where they can make the most difference.”

The funding will go towards ensuring residents have access to affordable public transport
