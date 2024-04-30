Bedford buses to get sychronised departure times and new service and stops
From Sunday, June 2, Stagecoach East will update evening departures in the town network to depart at half past the hour, with all last buses leaving at 23:30. As well as enhanced certainty, this will also mean connections can always be made. Likewise, the overwhelming majority of Sunday departures will leave at half past the hour.
Meanwhile, from June, the 41 service will see additional short trips from Bedford to Turvey and the 51 service will coordinate with the service 50 for passengers traveling onwards to Clapham and Oakley.
The 4 and 10 services will both work from Bay L at Bedford Bus Station to provide a circular service around the town every 25 minutes.
Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “It is vital that we always monitor our services and make updates so that we are providing services where and when people actually want to travel. When we reduce a service in one area because it is seeing very low rates of use, it allows us to build up other areas where there is more potential to serve more customers – we are able to reinvest that resource into a place where it is really needed, just as we are pleased to do here. We understand that our customers’ needs change over time so we need to adap
“I hope that this latest group of service updates will improve still further the reliability of services we offer and help the people of Bedford to know which bus they need to hop on to get where you want to go.
“In addition to ease and reliability, buses offer outstanding value: under the new prices, announced last month, a group of 5 customers can travel all day around the Town Zone for just £2.52 each. By contrast over 4 hours parking at the River Street car park in Bedford alone costs £8.00. Likewise, a Mocha coffee from Costa costs £4.50.
The full list of service updates from Sunday, June 2 is:
- Service 1 Bedford – Kempston: Stagecoach East will be making some changes to the peak Monday-Friday frequency of this service due to congestion within Bedford. See the timetable for specific journey information.
- Service 4 Bedford – Goldington: Stagecoach East will be making some changes to the frequency of this service to improve reliability, this service will now run every 45 minutes. Additionally, this service will now use Bay L at Bedford Bus Station, meaning customers travelling to Goldington can use the 4 and 10 as a circular service.
- Service 5 Bedford – Elms Farm: Due to low passenger demand, we will be making some changes to the frequency of this service, buses will now run every 30 minutes.
- Service 6 Bedford – Brickhill: Stagecoach East will be making some minor changes to departure times to improve this service. See the timetable for specific journey details.
- Service 9/A/B/C/D Bedford – Stevenage: On outbound journeys towards Stevenage, Stagecoach East will now serve Hermitage Road after leaving Bancroft and serve St Mary’s Square in both directions. Additionally, the bus company will be making some minor departure changes.
- Service 53 Bedford – Wootton: Stagecoach East will be making some changes to this service to improve punctuality. See the timetable for specific journey information.
- Service 905 Bedford – Cambridge: The bus company will be making some minor changes to this service to improve punctuality and reliability. Please see the timetable for specific journey information.
- Service MK1 Milton Keynes – Luton: Stagecoach East will be making some minor changes to this service due to ongoing roadworks and congestion. See the timetable for specific journey information. Additionally, there will be minor route changes within Luton to improve punctuality.
- Service X5 Bedford – Oxford: There will be some minor changes to this service due to ongoing roadworks and congestion. See the timetable for specific journey information. Please see the timetable before travelling.
- Service 10 Bedford – Goldington: There will be some changes to the frequency of this service to improve reliability; this service will now run every 45 minutes.
- Service 41 Bedford – Northampton: Stagecoach East will be making some changes to departure times on this service, check the timetable before travelling. Additionally, there will be some short trips to and from Turvey
- Service 51 Bedford – Oakley: There will be some changes to departure times to coordinate with the Service 50 for passengers traveling onwards to Clapham and Oakley.