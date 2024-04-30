Bedford buses to get sychronised departure times and new service and stops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Sunday, June 2, Stagecoach East will update evening departures in the town network to depart at half past the hour, with all last buses leaving at 23:30. As well as enhanced certainty, this will also mean connections can always be made. Likewise, the overwhelming majority of Sunday departures will leave at half past the hour.

Meanwhile, from June, the 41 service will see additional short trips from Bedford to Turvey and the 51 service will coordinate with the service 50 for passengers traveling onwards to Clapham and Oakley.

The 4 and 10 services will both work from Bay L at Bedford Bus Station to provide a circular service around the town every 25 minutes.

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: "It is vital that we always monitor our services and make updates so that we are providing services where and when people actually want to travel. When we reduce a service in one area because it is seeing very low rates of use, it allows us to build up other areas where there is more potential to serve more customers – we are able to reinvest that resource into a place where it is really needed, just as we are pleased to do here. We understand that our customers' needs change over time so we need to adapt."

“I hope that this latest group of service updates will improve still further the reliability of services we offer and help the people of Bedford to know which bus they need to hop on to get where you want to go.

“In addition to ease and reliability, buses offer outstanding value: under the new prices, announced last month, a group of 5 customers can travel all day around the Town Zone for just £2.52 each. By contrast over 4 hours parking at the River Street car park in Bedford alone costs £8.00. Likewise, a Mocha coffee from Costa costs £4.50.

