Bedford’s largest bus operator, Stagecoach East is celebrating four new short-list nominations for the industry-standard UK Bus Awards, just days after it won an award at the National Transport Awards.

The outreach programme Behind the Buses has been listed as a finalist in the Bus and the Community Award. This scheme has seen local community representatives and journalists invited to view the operation at Stagecoach East ‘behind the scenes’ to understand the challenges of running a local bus company.

The 100% Club, brainchild of Business Development Director, David Boden has been shortlisted in the Going For Growth category. This scheme sees Stagecoach East work with local businesses to develop travel-to-work options for their staff.

Meanwhile, Amber Olney, Marketing and Communications Manager has been made a finalist for the Young Manager of the Year Award and Andrew Fisher, Engineering Manager of Stagecoach Cambridge, has been nominated as Engineer of the Year.

Over the entire group, Stagecoach has nominations in 17 of the potential 21 categories at this year's awards, with a total of 46 individual nominations across these categories.

The news comes after Stagecoach East recently won the National Transport Award for Excellence in Road Safety, Traffic Management and Enforcement. This victory was based on its Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) project, developed in partnership with Volvo, which helps to limit vehicle speeds on the Cambridge Guided Busway by the use of cutting-edge technology. As a result, the ISA improves safety for passengers and pedestrians, and also provides an even smoother ride.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Coming so close after our win at the National Transport Awards, this really is an exciting time to be part of the team at Stagecoach East. Across our four depots in Bedford, Cambridge, Fenstanton and Peterborough, a huge amount of work is being done to improve our services for our local communities.

“We are always proud to serve our passengers and it is wonderful to receive a little recognition for that. I am so very proud of the four finalists and wish them every bit of luck for the final judging.”

Claire Miles, Stagecoach Chief Executive Officer, added: “To have such a substantial amount of shortlisted nominations is a true testament to Stagecoach’s commitment to continued innovation, supporting local communities and fostering a positive working culture.

“Our colleagues across the country are a driving force for good in their communities and these nominations are a credit to their dedication. To again be the leading operator for nominations truly emphasises the power of our talented and diverse teams across Stagecoach.”