Bedford bus company revises timetable after passenger numbers review

Grant Palmer Limited – which operates a rural bus service across Bedford – is making changes to its timetable.

On service 21, the 07:20 journey from Abbeyfields to Bedford Bus Station will now run 10 minutes earlier throughout, to prevent delays due to traffic on London Road.

Service 24 will be withdrawn apart from school journeys to Lincroft Academy.

The changes will take place on August 29

According to Grant Palmer, a review of passenger numbers showed very few customers were travelling on service 24 from Great Denham and most customers were travelling from Kempston Road.

On service 36C buses will return to the High Street on non-market days and use West Street on market days following customer requests and discussions with Central Bedfordshire Council.

Service 42 has an enhanced timetable with the first journey retimed from 05.45 to 05.10, with additional weekday journeys from Flitwick to Bedford at 07:10 and 06:20. A new 16:00 journey from Bedford to Flitwick has been introduced to increase capacity for students at Bedford College.

Service 44 will operate between Maulden and Bedford only for most of the day, with peak time journeys extending from Flitwick via Ampthill. The revised timetable will better coordinate with Stagecoach service 81 following customer requests.

For full details see visit here, call 01525 719 719, download the free Grant Palmer app or pick up paper timetables on buses and at libraries.