Bedford bucks trend when it comes to electric charging points

Bedford has double the regional average when it comes to electric vehicle charging points.

Figures from July reveal the number of charging points per 100,000 people in Bedford is 49.8 - while the regional average is 25 and the national average is 36.3.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson said: “This is an important part of driving down emissions and making sure we reach our commitment to be a net zero carbon council by 2030.”

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for highways, transport and environment, said: “We are leading by example installing charging points across the borough to encourage more residents to make the switch to EVs.

"If you know of a location where you would like to see electric charging points please let us know and we will add them to our priority list to be installed next year."