Avoid Wixams near Bedford as fire crews deal with gas leak

Beds Fire & Rescue has asked people to avoid Wixams as there is currently a large high pressure gas main leak.

It's near The Causeway and residents been evacuated.

Schools have been advised of the road closures and expected delays for buses and parents collecting their children.

The Causeway, Wixams

The A6 from The Causeway to Wixams is likely to be closed for several hours while the gas leak is dealt with.