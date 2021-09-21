Avoid Wixams near Bedford as fire crews deal with gas leak
Fire service got the call just after 2pm
Beds Fire & Rescue has asked people to avoid Wixams as there is currently a large high pressure gas main leak.
It's near The Causeway and residents been evacuated.
Schools have been advised of the road closures and expected delays for buses and parents collecting their children.
The A6 from The Causeway to Wixams is likely to be closed for several hours while the gas leak is dealt with.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.