Avoid the A421 eastbound near Bedford as tyre comes off lorry

Drivers are urged to slow down

By Clare Turner
Motorists are being urged to slow down after a tyre came off a lorry.

It’s not sure if it actually came away or burst earlier today (Friday) – either way, it’s not there anymore, judging by this picture from Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit.

And officers have urged drivers on the A421 eastbound from Great Barford to Black Cat roundabout to slow down as they try to fix the problem.

This will take awhile to fix (Picture courtesy of Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit)

One lane is closed.

