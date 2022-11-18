Avoid the A421 eastbound near Bedford as tyre comes off lorry
Drivers are urged to slow down
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Motorists are being urged to slow down after a tyre came off a lorry.
It’s not sure if it actually came away or burst earlier today (Friday) – either way, it’s not there anymore, judging by this picture from Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit.
And officers have urged drivers on the A421 eastbound from Great Barford to Black Cat roundabout to slow down as they try to fix the problem.
Most Popular
One lane is closed.