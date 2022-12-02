Average speed cameras are “useless” if police enforcement isn’t there, a councillor has said.

Bedford Borough councillors heard at Wednesday’s full council meeting (November 30) that funding has been allocated for new average speed cameras.

Advertisement

Councillor Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle) said it was really positive that funding from the unparished Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) will be used to pay for more average speed cameras.

Average speed cameras stock image

“It’s really positive for local people, it’s going to improve local road safety, because all the evidence shows the average speed cameras do work,” she said.

“They reduce serious incidents, I hesitate to say accidents because they’re not always accidents, sometimes people are driving dangerously, but they do also reduce fatal collisions.

Advertisement

“One issue is there needs to be police enforcement, so does the council have assurance that the police have resources to do that enforcement.

“Because it’s the opposite of what I’m hearing,” she said.

Advertisement

The portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, councillor Charles Royden (LibDems, Brickhill)

The portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, councillor Charles Royden (LibDems, Brickhill) said: “Yes, I completely agree with you, all average speed cameras installed should be enforced.

Advertisement

“And in the vast majority of cases [they are], in fact only one set is awaiting enforcement, and you and I know which set that is.

“I will be doing everything I can to support you and others, including the mayor, on this council in making sure that enforcement takes place ASAP.

Advertisement

“I can assure you that all the other sets of average speed cameras have been routinely enforced, and some of them have produced an extraordinary number of fines, hundreds.

Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle) said it was really positive that funding from the unparished Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) will be used to pay for more average speed cameras.

Advertisement

“So I completely agree and we’ll do our utmost to make sure that particular set that you’re thinking of I’m sure will be enacted as quickly as possible.

Councillor Bywater said she has written to the police on this matter, but the response “wasn’t reassuring”.

Advertisement

“It really comes down to police resources, they’re saying they just can’t [enforce],” she said.

“So I hope that situation changes, because it’s a real worry to spend the money on cameras and then for them not to be enforcing them.

Advertisement

“You need the enforcement early to really embed that behaviour, otherwise it just becomes useless really,” she said.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It is reassuring to see the positive impact the cameras have had as a deterrent and our data shows the vast majority are complying with the speed limit.

Advertisement

“The average speeds recorded on these key roads in October and November were 18mph, less than three per cent broke 25mph and fewer than one per cent were over 30mph.

“While there is no evidence further enforcement measures are required in this area, we appreciate residents’ concerns and are committed to working with the local authority and wider Road Safety Partnership to help make Bedford safer.

Advertisement

“Since October, speeding has been a priority in the neighbouring De Parys and Brickhill wards following feedback from residents at the community team’s priority setting meeting.

“This has resulted in proactive enforcement and engagements and overall had a positive impact on driving in the area.

Advertisement