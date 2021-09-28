Ampthill Road in Bedford to close overnight as works continue

Starting next week, Ampthill Road will be closed overnight to enable the road to be resurfaced between Westville Road and Elstow Road.

Between Monday, October 4 and Monday, October 18, there will be a diversion in place via A5134 West End, A5134 Progress Way, A5134 Mile Road and A600 London Road and vice versa.

This is the latest major improvement works to Ampthill Road which began in May.

Ampthill Road

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for highways, said: “So far we have been able to keep this road open through these major improvement works.

"Now with a large stretch of the road set to be resurfaced, we will need to close it overnight to allow the crews to carry out their works safely and efficiently. We apologies for any inconvenience caused during this closure - we have worked to keep it to overnight closures only between 8pm to 6am to minimise the disruption on this busy route into the town.

“With the southern section of the works is coming to completion, the works will move north towards Britannia Road and we are on schedule for these work to complete early next year.”