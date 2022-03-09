Amazingly, this driver walked away with no serious injuries after this accident in Bedford
Traffic lights were a complete wreck though
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:18 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:20 pm
A driver miraculously walked away with no serious injuries following this collision last night (Tuesday).
Police were alerted to the incident at around 9pm on Kimbolton Road and National Highways had to deal with the damage to the traffic lights.
This picture from community police officers and PCSOs in Bedford shows the aftermath - that has got to hurt.
According to a tweet from officers: "Luckily there were no injuries to report."