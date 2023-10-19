Work is being carried out to improve the road layout

An artist's impression of the new Clophill roundabout layout. Picture: Central Beds Council

Drivers are being warned that the A6 is set to close for 10 days from tomorrow.

The A6 south will be closed from 8am tomorrow (Friday) until 8pm on October 30 while work to improve the layout and reduce congestion at Clophill roundabout continues – with the closure stretching from the roundabout to the Jet garage.

The works will include a full-depth reconstruction of the carriageway at Old Silsoe Road junction, drainage and utility road crossings, traffic island reconstruction, traffic signal installation and extensive carriageway resurfacing works.