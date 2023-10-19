News you can trust since 1845
A6 closed for 10 days as work continues on Clophill roundabout

Work is being carried out to improve the road layout
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST
An artist's impression of the new Clophill roundabout layout. Picture: Central Beds CouncilAn artist's impression of the new Clophill roundabout layout. Picture: Central Beds Council
An artist's impression of the new Clophill roundabout layout. Picture: Central Beds Council

Drivers are being warned that the A6 is set to close for 10 days from tomorrow.

The A6 south will be closed from 8am tomorrow (Friday) until 8pm on October 30 while work to improve the layout and reduce congestion at Clophill roundabout continues – with the closure stretching from the roundabout to the Jet garage.

The works will include a full-depth reconstruction of the carriageway at Old Silsoe Road junction, drainage and utility road crossings, traffic island reconstruction, traffic signal installation and extensive carriageway resurfacing works.

Residents will still be able to access the Old Silsoe Road – but there will be no through route through Silsoe, apart from access for residents, businesses and visitors to Wrest Park.

