A421 now open after serious crash near Kempston this morning

Police news.

The A421 near Kempston has reopened following a serious crash this morning.

The road was closed in both directions between the Marsh Leys A6 junction and the Elstow/A6 junction – with delays of around 70 minutes and five miles of congestion reported by National Highways at 8am.

One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman, said: "We were called at 2.15am with reports of a collision on the A421 in Kempston.

"We sent a Magpas Air Ambulance, an ambulance, and a rapid response vehicle. One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further care. This was ground escort."