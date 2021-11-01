A421 near the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire closed after collision

The road is closed following a collision

The A421 near the Black Cat roundabout is closed in both directions following a serious three-vehicle collision this morning (November 1).

Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene, and police have said the road closures are expected to be in place for the rest of the day.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

It is believed that shortly before 8am a car, van and lorry were involved in a collision on the A421 westbound just before the junction for the A428.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or via www.beds.police.uk/report quoting Operation Mabel.

A diversion is now in place - but people have been warned to expect delays on the approach to the closure, and long delays on the diversion route.

A tweet from Beds Fire and Rescue confirmed: "We are currently in attendance at an incident on the A421, both east and westbound carriageways are currently closed near to the Black Cat roundabout, and disruption will continue for the foreseeable. Please avoid the area."