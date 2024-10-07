The A421. Picture: National Highways

The A421 is set to reopen to traffic in both directions for the first time in two weeks after major flooding.

The road had been closed between the A6 at Bedford and the M1 junction 13 near Brogborough/Marston Moretaine after a deluge on September 22 – when a month of rain fell in under 48 hours.

But motorists are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys.

Martin Fellows, regional director for National Highways in the East of England said: “We have made significant progress with our teams working around the clock to reopen the A421 this morning.”

“Due to damage caused by flooding to some sections of the road, repair works will continue. Sections will be reduced to one lane in places and there will be diversions and speed restrictions to keep everyone safe. We thank motorists for their patience while we continue this work.”

He added: “The reopening is good news for motorists, but it doesn’t change the disruption and inconvenience this has caused to local people and those that rely on this section of road, and I would like to extend my appreciation for their continued patience and support. I’d also like to thank our local partners in Bedfordshire for their ongoing help and collaboration."

Traffic will be diverted off the A421 in both directions via the exit slip roads at Marston Moretaine to the top of the junction to rejoin the A421 via the entry slip roads. This will allow assessments of the carriageway surface immediately under the overbridge and works to the pumping station to continue.

There will be a temporary closure of the section Beancroft Road between its junction with the old A421 Marston Bypass and the roundabout at the top of the A421 westbound exit/entry slips in a north direction only.

Traffic coming out of Marston Moretaine via Beancroft Road will continue to be able to travel west from the roundabout on Marston Bypass towards Brogborough/M1 Junction 13 and east towards Marsh Leys/Kempston. Those wishing to travel north from Marston towards Cranfield will need to access Cranfield via Wotton.