A421 near Bedford closed following serious road accident

The A421 bypass near Bedford was closed this morning following a serious collision.

Emergency services were called early this morning to reports of a road traffic collision between a lorry and a van.

Beds Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Following a road traffic collision this morning between a lorry and a van there is now a full road closure in place on the A421 Eastbound between Cardington and Renhold turn. Police, Ambulance and Fire crews working to make the scene safe.”

An eyewitness said a large screen had been erected at the scene.

More to follow.