A man was pronounced dead at the scene following a fatal road collision on a A421 layby this morning.

Police were called just before 7.15am this morning (Thursday) to reports of a collision on the A421, between Cardington and Great Barford, involving a car and a lorry.

The eastbound carriageway of the A421 is closed while emergency services are at the scene

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Record.