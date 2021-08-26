A421 in Bedfordshire closed due to two collisions - this is the diversion route

The road is closed with a diversion in place

The A421 in Bedfordshire is closed eastbound between the M1 and A428 due to two collisions including a multi-vehicle collision at Marston Moretaine.

Emergency services are attending both incidents and are working on clearing the scenes as quickly as possible.

A diversion is in operation (signed with a solid triangle symbol on local road signs):

> From the M1 J13 take Bedford Road north

> Turn immediately right on to the A507

> Follow the A507 around Woburn Forest and continue on to the roundabout with A6 near Clophill

> Take the first exit on to the A6 northbound

> Follow the A6 north to join the A421 near Bedford