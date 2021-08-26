A421 in Bedfordshire closed due to two collisions - this is the diversion route
Emergency services are in attendance
The A421 in Bedfordshire is closed eastbound between the M1 and A428 due to two collisions including a multi-vehicle collision at Marston Moretaine.
Emergency services are attending both incidents and are working on clearing the scenes as quickly as possible.
A diversion is in operation (signed with a solid triangle symbol on local road signs):
> From the M1 J13 take Bedford Road north
> Turn immediately right on to the A507
> Follow the A507 around Woburn Forest and continue on to the roundabout with A6 near Clophill
> Take the first exit on to the A6 northbound
> Follow the A6 north to join the A421 near Bedford
Road users are advised to expect delays on the approach to the incident and on local routes in the area. Allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes, if possible.