A421 closed in both directions after serious collision near Kempston this morning
The A421 near Kempston is closed in both directions after a serious collision.
The road is closed between the Marsh Leys A6 junction and the Elstow/A6 junction.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "Traffic is being diverted but where possible please find alternative routes. Thanks for your patience."
National Highways added: “Long delays on approach with five miles of congestion. Please allow extra journey time.”
More information as we get it.
