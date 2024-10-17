A421 closed in both directions after serious collision near Kempston this morning

By Jo Robinson
Published 17th Oct 2024, 09:09 GMT
The A421 near Kempston is closed in both directions after a serious collision.

The road is closed between the Marsh Leys A6 junction and the Elstow/A6 junction.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Traffic is being diverted but where possible please find alternative routes. Thanks for your patience."

National Highways added: “Long delays on approach with five miles of congestion. Please allow extra journey time.”

More information as we get it.

