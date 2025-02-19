A421 between Bedford Central and South reopen after diesel spillage causes emergency works
The stretch of the A421 between the A6 Bedford Central and Bedford South has reopened after a large diesel spillage yesterday evening (February 18).
Emergency resurfacing works took place throughout the night following a crash on the A421, which caused the leak.
This morning, National Highways East confirmed: "Emergency resurfacing has been completed and the A421 is now open.
"No significant delays are reported in the area."
