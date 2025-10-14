A1 shut between Black Cat and Sandy as Tarmac couldn't cool quickly enough
If your commute this morning was torturous, there was good reason.
Resurfacing work on the A1 southbound between the Black Cat roundabout and the A603 at Sandy had been due to finish by 5am this morning (Tuesday).
However, workers discovered a manhole cover which was deeper than initially anticipated.
This had a knock-on effect, meaning National Highways workers needed more Tarmac, which a spokesman said then needed "time to cure and cool”.
The road was reopened just before 8am.
The overrunning roadworks weren’t even part of the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet £1 billion upgrade.