A1 shut between Black Cat and Sandy as Tarmac couldn't cool quickly enough

The road was supposed to open at 5am but overran until 8am (Picture: Pixabay)

If your commute this morning was torturous, there was good reason.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resurfacing work on the A1 southbound between the Black Cat roundabout and the A603 at Sandy had been due to finish by 5am this morning (Tuesday).

However, workers discovered a manhole cover which was deeper than initially anticipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This had a knock-on effect, meaning National Highways workers needed more Tarmac, which a spokesman said then needed "time to cure and cool”.

The road was reopened just before 8am.

The overrunning roadworks weren’t even part of the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet £1 billion upgrade.