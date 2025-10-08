A pedestrian crossing in Houghton Conquest and road closure in Moggerhanger among latest Bedford public notices

There are a few interesting road closures coming up in the latest public notices on our site.

First up in Moggerhanger, Park Road and St John’s Road will be closed until October 27.

It affects the length of road from 9, Park Road, to the junction with St John’s Road and St John’s Road, from number 65 to the junction with Bedford Road.

There’ll be traffic lights during the temporary closure which is needed, say Central Beds Council (CBC), for infiltration works.

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The alternative route is via the A603. For more info contact Anglian Water on 0800145145.

Next up, is another temporary closure at Kiln Lane and Mill Lane, in Clophill.

This is for water connection works and will affect the length of Mill Lane, Clophill from The Strand to Kiln Lane and Kiln Lane, Clophill from Mill Lane to Hall.

According to the public notice from CBC, the works will take place on Kiln Lane, between October 21 and 27 from 8am and 6pm and on Mill Lane, between October 28 and November 3 from 8am and 6pm.

The road will be closed at all times during this period.

The alternative route is via Kiln Lane, Little Lane, High Street, Mill Lane and vice versa.

For more info contact the Granemore Group on 03450179600.

And finally, in Houghton Conquest, CBC plans to install two pedestrian crossings on Pritchard Place and Turvey Road.

According to the public notice, the raised parallel crossings will be at:

Turvey Road – the centre point of the proposed crossing is 53 metres southeast of the roundabout junction with Ampthill Road

The controlled area, marked by white zig-zag lines, is proposed to extend 9 metres west and 15 metres east of the crossing, forming a single continuous restricted zone

And:

Pritchard Place – the centre point of the proposed crossing is 10 metres south of its junction with Turvey Road.

The controlled area, indicated by white zig-zag road markings, is proposed to extend 6 metres to the north and 15 metres to the south of the crossing, forming a single continuous restricted zone

You can send comments via email to [email protected] by October 23, quoting reference number TRO-045.

