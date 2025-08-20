A green waste recycling yard in Ravensden and road closure in Brickhill among latest Bedford public notices
As far as planning applications are concerned, there are three of note.
First up, is a change of use application to convert the lorry park in Great Field, Sunderland Hill, Ravensden, to a green waste recycling product yard (reference number: 25/00160/FULWM).
The next two are applications we’ve previously featured – in Clapham Road and the High Street above the old Wilkos.
If you want to have your say about the Clapham Road one – the conversion of a house into five flats – the reference numberis 25/01324/FUL.
And the High Street reference is 25/01483/S73A – and that’s for a change of use and conversion of front section of the first, second and third floors to provide a 12-unit house in multiple occupation.
On to matters on our roads – and there are loads of interesting public notices.
First up, Clyde Crescent in Brickhill, which will be closed between 9am and 5pm from September 9 to 11. This is so Anglian Water can provide a new water supply.
Next up, there’ll be a temporary 24-hour road closure in Harpur Street between August 26 to November 30. This is for highway improvements.
Vehicles will also be banned from turning right into Dane Street over the same period which will again run for 24 hours.
And the one-way system at St Loyes will also be suspended over the same time time period.
And finally, further afield, in Cranfield, the High Street – outside numbers 20 to 52 – is closed from now until September 3 so changes can be made to the bus stop.
If you want to have your say on the planning applications, visit bedford.gov.uk/planning – of you can visit here