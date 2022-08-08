40 Stagecoach Bedford buses cancelled as staff redeployed to major sporting event

Stagecoach has cancelled as many as 40 buses today (Monday), causing an outpouring of anger on social media.

A post on Stagecoach’s website said: “A small number of employees and vehicles from the east will be assisting with the delivery of bus services for a major international sporting event in the West Midlands over the next two weeks."

The company said it had prepared “well in advance for this event” but blamed a skills shortage and sickness for today’s cancellations.

40 buses have been cancelled today

The statement added: “In the current challenging environment, where we are dealing with the impact of the skills shortages which are affecting around three-quarters of businesses across the UK economy and continuing high levels of staff sickness due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, there may be disruption to some scheduled bus journeys across our network.”

Many bus users kicked off on social media when they heard the news.

One person said: “Like rest of country no staff mainly because of Brexit. No east Europeans to drive them.”

While another quipped: “I understand things are hard but people can't afford to get taxes.”