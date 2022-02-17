3 miles of congestion and long delays after oil spill on A421 near Bedford
There are delays of more than 30 minutes
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 5:59 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 6:00 pm
A large oil spill on the A421 near Bedford has lead to delays of more than 30 minutes and three miles of congestion.
According to National Highways, one lane southbound is closed within the A603 junction and the southbound entry slip road from the A603 is also closed.
It says that the event is expected to clear between 7.30pm and 7.45pm tonight (February 17).