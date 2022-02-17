3 miles of congestion and long delays after oil spill on A421 near Bedford

There are delays of more than 30 minutes

By Laura Hutchinson
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 5:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 6:00 pm
One lane and the sliproad are closed

A large oil spill on the A421 near Bedford has lead to delays of more than 30 minutes and three miles of congestion.

According to National Highways, one lane southbound is closed within the A603 junction and the southbound entry slip road from the A603 is also closed.

It says that the event is expected to clear between 7.30pm and 7.45pm tonight (February 17).

Bedford