20 new homes in Wootton and 40mph speed limit in Brogborough among latest Bedford public notices
First up is an an interesting planning application on land to the south of Keeley Lane, in Wootton.
The applicant is hoping to build quite the residential development with up to 20 homes, public open space and landscaping. According to the public notice, the proposal affects the ‘setting of a listed building’ (reference numbers: 25/01515/M73, 22/01035/MAO and 24/01842/M73).
Keeping with planning applications, next up is the erection of five-bed house at 16 Vicars Close, Biddenham.
Nothing out of the ordinary there, you might think, but the application affects the public right of way (reference number: 25/01487/FUL).
Now to matters on the road – there are two interesting public notices.
First up, is Bedford Road, Brogborough.
Central Beds Council (CBC) wants to introduce a 40mph speed limit along the following lengths:
>From a point approximately 228 metres northeast of the centre of the junction with Salford Road and extending in a north easterly direction for approximately 131 metres >From a point approximately 23 metres northeast of the centre of the junction with Salford Road and extending in an north easterly direction for approximately 205 metres
It will come intooperation tomorrow (Thursday) so CBC is not hanging about.
Last but not least, Bedford Borough Council is proposing to introduce a loading bay in Castle Road gyratory.
The council says “it is proposed to re-locate a loading bay to assist commercial premises located in the vicinity”.
It wants to revoke and remove the ‘no waiting at any time’ restriction (double yellow lines) on the following length of road:
>On the eastern side of its eastern leg, from a point approx 5 metres north of the northern side of the eastbound leg of Castle Road for a distance of approx. 21.2 metres in a northerly direction
And the council also wants to replace the ‘no waiting at any time’ restriction with a loading bay, Mon-Sat, 8am-6pm, with a maximum stay of 20 minutes.
If you want to have your say on any of these, visit bedford.gov.uk/planning, [email protected], [email protected] – or visit here