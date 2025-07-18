16 weeks of roadworks set to start in Bedford town centre this month

The roadworks are due to start on July 28

A 16-week scheme of roadworks in Bedford’s town centre is set to start at the end of July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Borough Council says the major upgrade for Dame Alice Street is due to begin on Monday, July 28 and will be a ‘major upgrade’.

The plan is to improve safety and accessibility for cyclists, pedestrians and wheelchair, and was backed by £263,100 from the Government’s Active Travel Fund, along with additional investment from the Bedford Town Deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project includes a protected cycle lane, improved crossings at Harpur Street, and upgraded traffic signals at the junction with the High Street. T

At present, cyclists travelling towards the High Street from Bromham Road face a particularly difficult journey – crossing a live traffic lane and navigating an unprotected cycle route that runs against the direction of traffic.

These conditions have discouraged use of the route, with many cyclists opting to avoid it altogether. The new infrastructure will remove the need to cross traffic lanes and will provide a continuous, protected route that prioritises safety and ease of use.

Samantha Laycock, chair of the Bedford Town Deal Board, said: “This investment demonstrates how the Bedford Town Deal is helping to deliver real improvements for our communities. Safer, more accessible walking and cycling routes support health and wellbeing and also strengthen connections to our town centre, encouraging footfall and supporting local businesses. I’m pleased to see Town Deal funding contributing to this important project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council expects the project to lead to a 20 per cent increase in daily walking and cycling trips in the area.

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, added: “These improvements will make Dame Alice Street safer and more accessible for everyone, whether you walk, use a wheelchair, or cycle.

“By improving connections to the town centre, we’re encouraging more people to visit, which supports local shops and businesses. It’s a great example of how investment in inclusive, sustainable travel benefits both our community and our economy.”

This work is part of the ongoing programme of public realm improvements being delivered through the Bedford Town Deal. The Town Deal represents a £22.6 million government investment to revitalise Bedford town centre, delivered in partnership by the Government, Bedford Borough Council, and the Bedford Town Deal Board.

You can visit the website for an interactive map of all current and planned roadworks.