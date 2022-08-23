10 road closures for Bedford drivers to avoid

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Almost a dozen road closures for Bedford drivers this week

• A421, from 8pm July 22 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to emergency drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 6am August 15 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Great Barford to A603 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 6am August 15 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Great Barford to A603 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm August 8 to 6am September 17, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A421 both directions, Elstow, junction entry and exit slips – works under slip road closure for maintenance works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm August 25 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Interchange – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm August 30 to 5am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Black Cat roundabout to Sandy – carriageway closure, roundabout outer ring management, lane closure and diversion route due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 – mobile hard shoulder closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway