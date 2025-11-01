10 people taken to hospital after stabbing on train at Huntingdon - but lines have reopened

Emergency services at Huntingdon Railway Station.

Ten people have been taken to hospital – nine with life-threatening injuries – after a multiple stabbign on board a train.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Transport Police were called to Huntingdon Station at 7.42pm on November 1, after the incident on the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

Armed police from Cambridgeshire Police boarded the train and arrested two people who have been taken to police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten people have been taken to hospital, with nine believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. One is being treated for non life-threatening injuries. There have been no fatalities.

This has been declared a major incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting the investigation whilst police work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident.

Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said: “This is a shocking incident and first and foremost my thoughts are with those who have been injured this evening and their families.

“We’re conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our response is ongoing at the station and will be for some time. Cordons are in place and trains are not currently running through the area, and there are also some road closures.

“I thank the public for their patience and their cooperation this evening which has already greatly assisted our policing response. We will update you again as soon as we have more information.”

Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.

Rail lines were closed while police responded to the emergency, with no services to Biggleswade, Sandy or Arlesey stations.

The A1307 was also closed on approach to the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lines have reopened between Hitchin and Peterborough, and trains between London Kings Cross and Peterborough will be able to run.

However, Huntingdon station remains closed, and disruption at Arlesey station continued into this morning.

If you have an unused Thameslink ticket dated Saturday 1 November, for travel on services between London and Peterborough, you will be able to use your existing ticket on another Thameslink or Great Northern service today, Sunday 2 November.