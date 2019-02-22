Train disruption after vehicle hits road bridge between Bedford and Luton

Passengers on the East Midlands line between Bedford and Luton are facing delays after a vehicle his a road bridge.

East Midlands trains reported the incident at 2.48pm today.

East Midlands Trains. EMN-190213-130020001

A statement said: “There has been a vehicle striking a road bridge, just south of Bedford. This is between Bedford and Luton and is disrupting our trains on the Sheffield Nottingham / London St Pancras route.

“At present Network Rail are on site checking the bridge and ensuring it is safe to run our trains.

“All of our trains on the routes will be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

“At present we are expecting the line to fully reopen in the next 01 hour.”