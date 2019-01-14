Traffic chaos hits M1 junction 13 at MK/Bedford after collision on A421

Motorists are facing a heavy start to the morning in Bedford after an accident on the A421.

One lane is closed and there is queueing traffic due to recovery work following an accident between a lorry and a van involved on A421 Northbound from M1 J13 (Bedford / Milton Keynes South) to Beancroft Road.

Lane one (of two) remains closed whilst recovery is carried out following the accident just after 07:15.

The traffic building up on the opposite side due to drivers slowing down to look.

The old A421 is also affected as drivers seek other routes.