Update on roadworks in Bedford Borough

Highways bosses have offered an update on the series of major roadworks in Bedford are expected to finish.

Over the school holidays, improvements and resurfacing works were started and completed at Grange Lane in Bromham, and both Oldfield Road and Chester Road in Bedford.

A section of the A422 between Bedford and Milton Keynes was resurfaced, while Cadent Gas finished their works in Kempston High Street.

Signal improvements at the Newnham Avenue - Polhill Road junction also started during the summer, and are on schedule to be complete by the end of this week (Friday, September 6).

The rebuild of the A6 past Wilstead now has an expected completion date of December 2019, while works to increase capacity and relieve congestion on Britannia Road are scheduled to be finished early next year, as are improvement works at Manton Lane.

Network Rail’s closure of Bromham Road Bridge is also ongoing, and expected to reopen in spring 2020.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for highways and transport at Bedford Borough Council, said “We know that roadworks and the closures and diversions they require can be a real pain, and apologise for the disruption caused.

“We have worked to use the quieter time of the school summer holidays to the maximum, to minimise the impact on local residents and commuters.

“Many of these works had to be carried out during the summer and beyond with the time-limited funding for Transporting Bedford and Network Rail’s national works programme dictating the time for Bromham Road Bridge, and with large-scale works being carried out.

“With schools now heading back in the coming days, this is just a quick reminder that our roads will be getting busier again and to take a moment to plan your route and, if you can, leave extra time for your journey.

“We don’t carry out these works lightly; the Transporting Bedford works will make a real improvement to our road network, relieving congestion and making our roads safer. Other works such as the rebuilding of the A6 or the various resurfacing works are required to keep our roads functional and safe.”