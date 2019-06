An articulated lorry overturned this morning at the top of the Junction 13 roundabout of the M1.

Police were called to reports at 7.55am today (Tuesday, June 11).

There were no known injuries.

The road has been closed at the top of Junction 13 to the end of the bypass. All traffic is being diverted onto the old A421 while the vehicle is recovered and any diesel spill is dealt with.