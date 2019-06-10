Services cancelled on the Bedford-Bletchley rail line

The Marston Vale rail line, which links Bedford and, Bletchley, is currently running a reduced service.

Problems have been caused by a shortage of train crews, meaning some services between have been cancelled.

A reduced service will run between these stations until approximately 1pm, with a bus replacement being provided in place of cancelled trains.

The Marston Vale Line services Bletchley, Fenny Stratford, Bow Brickhill, Woburn Sands, Aspley Guise, Ridgmont, Lidlington, Millbrook, Stewartby, Kempston Hardwick, Bedford St Johns, and Bedford Midland.