Roundabouts being installed on Goldington Road, Bedford

A pair of mini-roundabouts are being installed on Goldington Road, starting this week.

The roundabouts will be installed in two phases. First there will be one at the Barkers Lane junction, constructed from September 3-9.

Then a second will be installed at the Goldington Green junction from September 10-18.

Diversions will be in place and clearly signed.

Work will be carried out overnight only between 10pm-6am, and the roads reopened during the day.

In addition, a new island will be installed to help pedestrians cross Goldington Green, and improvements made to the junctions of Barkers Lane and Sandy Road to make it easier for cyclists and pedestrians to cross. Double yellow lines will also be placed on Goldington Road to reduce congestion during school drop off and pick up.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for highways at Bedford Borough Council, said “We know that this is a busy, well-used road which is why we are only doing overnight works to help minimise any disruption.

“These are difficult junctions, and I am pleased that we are able to make these upgrades to help people get around our town.

“Bedford Borough Council is currently delivering the Transporting Bedford project and over £20million is being allocated to deliver improvement works to well-known traffic hotspots across the town to help relieve congestion and improve road safety.”