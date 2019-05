The M1 northbound between junction 12/13 is closed following a collision.

Highways England states: #M1 Northbound J12 #Toddington to J13 #Bedford - Carriageway in the process of being closed for police investigation. @roadpoliceBCH.

The collision happened in lanes 4 and 3 around 30 minutes ago.

It follows an earlier accident when a lorry and car involved on M1 Southbound from J13 A421 Bedford Road (Bedford / Milton Keynes South) to J12 A5120 Harlington Road (Flitwick).